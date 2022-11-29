Don’t rush for stardom – Piesie Esther advises upcoming Gospel Artistes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Piesie Esther has advised upcoming artistes not to rush for stardom but work hard and wait for God’s time.



According her, it must first be the desire of any gospel artiste to win souls for Jesus Christ and from there God will surely open more doors for such persons



Speaking in an interview with AMBASSADOR TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Piesie Esther observed “Most of the upcoming gospel musicians are eager to be stars and have fame so they rush for the fame and stardom without waiting for God’s time.



“It is easy to call yourself a Gospel Musician but how to last in the industry is not easy because some of us have been through a lot of challenges to get to where we are now” Piesie Esther recounted



“I started producing music without a producer and it wasn’t easy but I believed in God that he will surely pave a way one day”



Piesie Esther continued “It is with the help of God that has held us over all these years. If the Lord has been grateful to me till now for the past 20 years. We started with a lot of people but they couldn’t get to where we have gotten to but that’s not their wish just that they couldn’t find anyone to help them so got stuck on the way,” she explained.



“So for me to be in the industry for 20 years, I thank God and I will say that Ebenezer this is how far the lord has brought me” she added.