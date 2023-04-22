Don’t rest in peace; arise and strike some people with strange illnesses – Schwarzenegger pleads on father’s grave

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has run to her late father for help amid her many woes.



The controversial Ghanaian socialite visited her father’s grave where she made a passionate plea to him to teach her detractors an unforgettable lesson.



She has asked her late father not to rest in peace but to visit some particular people, although she didn't mention any names, with strange sicknesses.



The popular Comedienne shared some posts on social media where she was spotted, spending some time on her late father’s grave with a glass of drink in hand.



“Spent the morning with my dad. Poured libation and begged him to visit some people with strange sickness. Let's see how it goes.. Remember, whatever you believe works for you according to your faith. I miss you, Daddy..Don't rest, arise, and defend your daughter. Honestly, I'm tired,’’ the caption to her post read.



Afia also contracted someone to tidy up her father’s resting place after which she laid some wreaths.



However, her quest to employ her late father to seek vengeance on her behalf has since attracted several concerns beneath the post.



While some have sided with her decision, other ‘concerned netizens’ have asked the comedienne to allow her late father to rest in peace.



Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to court again



Afia Schwarzenegger has been dragged to court once again for violating the basis on which she was freed in an earlier contempt case.



One can recall that after Chairman Wontumi had slapped the comedienne with a defamation lawsuit, she reportedly failed to show up in court despite several cautions.



Things escalated and she was sentenced to 10 days in prison on the grounds of Contempt of Court and she went into complete hiding.



She later turned herself in, issued an apology with remorse, and her lawyer prayed the court that his client should be made to pay a fine instead.



It was in the bid to annul the 10-day prison sentence that, the socialite was ordered to sign a bond of good behaviour for 36 months in addition to a fine of GHC60,000.



Afia was also ordered not to comment on the case on any platform during the pendency of the bond and the court directed that any breach of these orders will warrant the socialite being hauled back.



But Chairman Wontumi, after analyzing events closely on social media, have come to the realization that the socialite did not heed any of the court’s rules.



In that regard, Wontumi’s counsel has issued another lawsuit seeking the court to haul back the comedienne.



“The counsel for and behalf of the applicant herein will move this honourable court for an order praying the honourable court to punish the respondent herein for continuing contempt arising from respondent violation and disobedient to the terms of the judgement of this court,” parts of the statements made available to GhanaWeb read.





