Don't reduce Ghanaian gospel artistes to local champions - Celestine Donkor tells Ghanaians

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Celestine Donkor, has bemoaned the low patronage of Ghanaians on streaming platforms.



Her concerns come after statistics of her hit single 'No One' featuring Steve Crown showed that about 64.3K Nigerians are the ones listening to her song the most.



The stats culled from BoomPlay showed that less than 40k Ghanaians have so far streamed the song, while Kenya, and Tanzania followed with some good numbers.



She expressed her concerns in an Instagram post which was shared with her 293K followers in July 2022.



"Oh Ghana why?From my streaming statistics below...Why is Nigeria leading the streaming of this beautiful song? I don't think it's because the song is in English because we all know how Ghanaians hail Nigerian English songs. Anaa we prefer English songs done by non Ghanaians? But why?" She queried in her post.



The 2020 Vodafone Female Vocalist of the Year title holder added that she has seen that Ghanaians mostly stream Twi songs rather than English songs even though they jump on English songs released by Nigerian gospel stars.



"I have realized that Ghanaians don't stream songs in English much as they stream the ones in our local language, precisely Twi language."



She has advised Ghanaians not to reduce their stars to local champions because they have what it takes to go global.



"Meanwhile everything is going global and si should our music. Please don't reduce Ghanaian gospel artist to local champions. We too can go global with our songs.... #EmbraceGhanaEnglishSongs just as you like the ones in our local language and Nigeria songs."



'No One' was released on June 17, 2022, and is enjoying massive airplay on all platforms in Ghana.



Entertainment pundits have tagged the song as an award-winning song.



