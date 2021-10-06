Don't preach loyalty and be ungrateful - Okese 1 jabs

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Singer Okese 1 known for his hit single 'Na Today' has thrown subtly jabs on Snapchat but fans say his shades were directed at Medikal for failing to acknowledge him in a list he recently released.



Medikal named Criss Waddle, Uncle Beat, Kwame Zane, Flow Delly, Ahtitude, Black Bongo, and Bisa Kdei as the persons who have played a key role in his musical career.



The Sowutuom rapper omitted Okese 1 from the list, this, fans say, made him attack Medikal.



In what appears to be a reaction to the list, Okese 1 on Snapchat said:



"I would b crying on my death bed if I wasn't alive to spit facts n truth...U don't preach loyalty n fan fool people u claim u will b grateful to forever".



In a separate post he added: "Niggas can't talk of helping me... cos I paid for every shit...n on top of it...they owe me several loan with proves n voice notes! I command the security service! If I needed my money... ur account would be long overdrawn."



The former friends who collaborated on two songs back in 2020 have been at each other's throats.