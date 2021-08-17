Don’t platform unlicensed counsellors - Ghana Psychology Association to Media

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Dr Collins Badu Agyemang, President, Ghana Psychology Association (GPA) Monday implored the Media not to allow unlicensed counsellors or psychologists to use their outlets to comment on pressing issues.



He said the media ought to verify from the GPA on the status of the counsellors and psychologists they empanel on their shows or programmes to ensure that wrong persons don’t proffer advice which may end up damaging the psychological wellbeing of their audiences.



Dr Agyemang gave that advice at the launch of the 2021 Ghana Psychology Week in Accra.



The week-long event is being held on the theme: “Psychological wellbeing: The Bedrock of Nation Building”.



















