Don’t piss me off, I wasn’t there – Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha

Yul Edochie’s elder brother distances himself from marriage scandal



Yul Edochie in hot waters over second marriage



Yul Edochie’s wife unfollows him on social media



Not only has he distanced himself from his younger brother’s ongoing marriage brouhaha, Yul Edochie’s elder brother, Lince, has also slammed a fan who tried to attack him.



An angry social media user dragged Lince Edochie into his brother's scandal and accused him of not issuing him with the best advice.



Yul’s brother was attacked by a concerned social media user, for what was described as escorting the actor to pay the bride price of his ‘side chic turned second wife’.



“You see wetin your brother don do? You follow them go pay bride price on Sunday, abi you no follow. Answer me now!” the social media user asked.



Obviously fed up with this and several other attacks from individuals who have linked him to his brother’s actions, Lince angrily responded;



“Please don’t piss me off, I wasn’t there.”



Meanwhile, tensions have heightened on social media following Yul’s announcement of a son from a different woman whom he has made a second wife.



Yul’s first wife who painfully reacted to the issue has since unfollowed the actor on Instagram.



