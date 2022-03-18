Don't neglect your mother to suffer even if you're hurt - Shatta Wale advised

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran musician, KK Fosu has advised Shatta Wale that irrespective of how hurt he feels about his mother, she still needs to be taken care of but not neglected to suffer.



Speaking about claims that Shatta Wale has refused to provide a decent place of accommodation and cater for his mother, KK Fosu said family issues must be settled amicably.



“The little that I can say about Shatta Wale and his mother’s issues is that these are family issues and if you listen to what Shatta is saying you’d realize that he’s hurt,” he told Amansan Krakye.



“There are some parents that when they bring you into this world they don’t pay attention to us and I’ve witnessed a lot of parents whose children don’t want to see them,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“This is not a funny thing to sit on radio and be blasting and lambasting here and there but we need to talk and advice Shatta Wale and the mum rather,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



He advised, “I wouldn’t like to be talking about other people’s issues on radio but since you asked me he’s my brother so I’ll plead with Shatta that even if your mother is bad and sleeps at the refuse dump she’s still your mother no matter what”.