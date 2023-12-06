Don’t marry woman who can’t place you on monthly allowance’ – Men told

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has advised men not to date women who cannot place them on monthly allowances.



He urged them not to desist from marrying “hungry” women, saying “enough is enough.”



The controversial OAP said men should be bold in demanding from women what they can offer them before deciding to marry.



Speaking in a recent Instagram live session with fans, Daddy Freeze said, “Stop marrying girls that are hungry. Enough is enough! Before you marry a girl, ask her, ‘What are you going to do for me?’ Start asking. Start being bold. Ask her, ‘How much are you paying me as allowance monthly?’



“Any woman that cannot give you a monthly allowance is not worth your time. Stop marrying beneath you. Adenuga’s child will marry Dangote’s child. Have you ever seen any Adenuga’s child marry a bricklayer? Do you know who Dangote’s daughter married? She married former Inspector General of Police’s son. Then you a whole man you’re going to marry someone that’s earning half of your salary or struggling to earn what you are earning. If you earn N10,000 per month, look for a woman that earn N30,000 per month. And the woman must be beautiful and curvy as well as good in the bedroom. Isn’t that how they rate us?”



