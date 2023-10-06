Don’t make it a competition - Segun Arinze to Ghana, Nigeria film industries

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze, has emphasized that there's no need for competition between the Ghanaian and Nigerian movie industries.



According to him, both industries have enough room to thrive and grow independently without constantly comparing themselves to one another.



Arinze firmly stated that the Nigerian and Ghanaian film industries are not in competition and advised against viewing them as rivals.



While critics often draw comparisons between the success of the Nigerian and Ghanaian movie industries, Arinze urged, “It’s not a competition, don’t make it a competition,” cautioning against losing sight of their goals through unnecessary rivalry.



He offered guidance to the Ghanaian film industry, encouraging industry players to focus on their work, as he believes that value, recognition, and financial success will eventually come with patience and dedicated effort.



Segun Arinze further stressed the importance of not competing with each other but rather supporting and collaborating to create a friendly ecosystem for both industries to flourish.



“Do your work, the value will come, the praises will come, the money will come and everything you look forward to will come, just be patient and keep working…so never compete,” he stated.



Arinze expressed his belief that "the sky is big enough for us all to fly," emphasizing the need for unity and synergy between the two industries.



He made these remarks during an interview on the Class Morning Show on Friday, October 6, 2023, while promoting the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) scheduled to take place on 29th October 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.



ID/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards