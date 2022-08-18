Don’t lose yourself over marriage – Couples advised

LifeStyle of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised married couples not to forget themselves after marriage.



Based on observation, a lot of individuals tend to forget themselves after they get married and this sometimes affects their relationship.



She believes that being married should not change the friendship and relationship the couples had before they got married.



Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on etv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult edutainment show, she said, “Don’t forget the things you did while you were in a relationship. Inculcate them in your marriage if you want to make it work. That boyfriend, girlfriend relationship should still be there even after marriage.”



According to her, a lot of people change and forget themselves when they get married and this mostly affects the marriage.



She emphasised that being married should not change the relationship between couples but should rather make it stronger.



“Don’t forget what you did when you were both in the relationship. Do the same things but improve on them and do more of it because that was what pushed you both to get married,” she added.



Dzifa emphasised that there are some marriages less than a year but look and feel older because of the behaviour of the couple.



“You don’t hear them say I love you and things don’t feel the way they felt when they were in a relationship and that’s not how it’s supposed to be,” she insisted.



She believes that if these things are checked, changed and improved upon, a lot of marriages will be saved and a lot of homes and couples will be happy again.