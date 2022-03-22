Don’t look for hit songs – Camidoh admonishes fellow artistes

Music of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Camidoh, the composer of arguably one of the biggest jams in Ghana now ‘Sugarcane’, has admonished colleague musicians to put in the work without necessarily looking for a hit song.



The Afrobeat/RnB star born Raphael Kofi Attachie while ascribing the success he has chalked this far to the grace of God was quick to add that his hard work and consistency have also played a vital role.



“My manager always tells me 'it is not always about a hit song'. If you are always looking out for a hit song as an artiste, it could mess you up.



“You need to be patient and take it one step at a time in your career. If you feel a song you have recorded is good, drop it and promote, then drop the next one, then the next… one of them will certainly give you that hit you’ve been looking for,” he told Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem on Takoradi-based Connect FM.



Meanwhile, the musician in an interview with Graphic Showbiz attributed the success of his monster hit 'Sugarcane' to consistency.



He said: “I have been grinding since 2018 but interestingly, some people just got to know me because of Sugarcane so they assume I’m new in the game.



"But that is far from it since whatever is happening to my career now is a harvest of consistency.



“I never gave up but kept pushing and thank God the big day finally arrived. But this success has not come without great input from my management team. Since last year, they have been promoting my image and brand and I think that is paying off.



“Apart from that, a lot went into promotion to complement the hard work over the years and the result is that Sugarcane is trending on music charts,” he added.