Don’t live recklessly and expect us to help you later in life – Vida Adutwumwaa to celebrities

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwuwaa, has advised Ghanaian celebrities to be mindful of their lifestyle during their ‘heydays’ so they don’t struggle when they retire.



Her comments are on the back of Psalm Adjeteyfio (TT)’s decision to publicly solicit for funds to foot his rent and other needs.



The veteran actor whose plea went viral, caught the attention of several benevolent individuals including vice president Mahamudu Bawumia and the Greater Accra minister, Mr Henry Quartey.



Mr Bawumia presented an amount of GH¢50, 000 cedis to TT while the Accra Mayor pledged a monthly stipend of GH¢1,500 to the ace Ghanaian actor, starting September till 7th January 2025 when his tenure in the eighth parliament expires.



But sharing her opinion on the issue, she said Ghanaian celebrities, particularly the up and coming ones, should draw lessons from TT’s plight.



Touching further on the issue, Ms. Adutwumwaa said celebrities should not live recklessly in high hopes that they may fall on public support in the future.



“One artiste somewhere will sit back, not do things right and hope that he or she will be helped later in life when they chose to beg. Looking at the donations that are pouring in for TT, right from the presidency to the regional minister, everybody will like to live recklessly and hope that one day a president and a vice president somewhere will come to their aid,” she stated in a discussion with on Bloggers Forum.



Reacting to Psalm Adjeteyfio’s claims that he does not feel embarrassed asking the public to rescue him from his deteriorating state, Vida told Bloggers Forum host, Bernice Owusuwaa that;



“Sam Adjeteyfio is saying he is not ashamed to beg. For where he stands now, he can say he is not ashamed to beg because help is pouring in for him. Tell the young guys the kind of challenges you went through before you found yourself in this situation. We cannot identify the struggles with him because he is the one who is going through it. I felt it was an opportunity to tell the creatives how to save money and get things done but if you say you’re not ashamed to beg, it is totally wrong.”



