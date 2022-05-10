Don't link my successes to Richie being on the VGMA board – KiDi warns

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

VGMA23 held over the weekend



KiDi performed at VGMA23



KiDi is the VGMA Artiste of the Year



KiDi, the 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, has expressed his disappointment with people constantly tying his successes in the annual music awards scheme to his manager, Richie Mensah, being on the VGMA board.



According to him, he feels discredited for the hard work he puts into his craft which has propelled him to the level that he is now.



Speaking on Joy FM, KiDi said, “it’s crazy that every VGMAs night when I go on social media, I always see comments like, 'as for KiDi [and co] they are winning because Richie is on the board. A lot of things don’t hurt me, but I feel like sometimes that statement hurts me more.'



The ‘Touch it’ hitmaker added, “there’s a campaign and it’s not just me. Every member of the team comes on board to join the campaign. It’s like a flock in the church – doing evangelism - everyone is going out to preach the word about KiDi; that ‘KiDi’s been nominated, so make sure you vote for him.”



KiDi refuted any claim to that effect, stressing that “first of all, it’s not true and secondly, it discredits my hard work as an artiste.



“[People who do that] are trying to say that all the hard work does not count because Richie is on the board, but sometimes I don’t even know who is on the board.”



On the VGMA23 night, the hiplife musician bagged five awards. He also beat stiff competition from Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, and Joe Mettle to emerge the ultimate winner i.e. Artiste of the Year.



