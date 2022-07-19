Don't lie about using waist trainers when you enhance your bodies - Fantana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fantana says she looks more attractive now



Popular singer admits to enhancing her body



Fantana says men attracted to her



Fantana has charged her female colleagues and women to desist from associating their enhanced bodies with the constant use of waist trainers or gym sessions when it is quite obvious they underwent surgeries.



The singer made this known in an interview with blogger Zionfelix where she admitted to fixing her body to obtain a snatched waist, bigger butt and hips.



According to her, she looks "more curvier", befitting for a singer.



Fantana on the occasion of the opening of her Ivorian restaurant in Accra confirmed the months of rumours about her 'new body'.



“I have made myself look like what I feel comfortable in what I want to look like. If you don’t like something about yourself and you have the money to change it, you should just change it. I did what makes me happy.



"My body was already nice but I just fixed it. There’s nothing wrong with it. Some people do it and say they have not done it which is misleading people because they act like they wear waist trainers or they hit the gym which is not the truth. A lot of young guys follow me and I wouldn’t lie or mislead them. If you don't like something about yourself, go and fix it," she charged.



According to the singer, she now looks 10 times more attractive compared to her old self, adding that she feels more confident.



"In my case as a musician, people are always looking at me so I rather just fix anything that I can fix if am able to. I just enhanced it to make me curvier, it is normal... I did it for myself, just to be able to feel more confident... it has attracted men 10 times more," she disclosed in the July 2022 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.





