Don’t let the internet rush you - Yvonne Nelson advises

Yvonne Nelson advises the youth to take life easy



No one is posting their failures on the internet, Yvonne Nelson



Yvonne Nelson corrects blogger who says she lost herself after childbirth



Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Yvonne Nelson has advised the Ghanaian youth not to allow themselves to be pressured by the glamorous lifestyles of celebrities and personalities on social media.



According to her post on January 8, 2022, no one on social media is posting their struggles or what they are not best at.



“Don’t let the internet RUSH you…..no one is posting their failures.” she tweeted.



The award-winning actress, who is known to be a workaholic, in August 2021 compiled a list of her accomplishments after a blogger accused her of no longer being relevant since she became a mother.



The blogger with the username ‘everything_stylish6’ posted a picture of the actress with the caption;



“I feel like this lady has completely lost herself after becoming a mum.”



Shortly after the post was shared, Yvonne stormed the comment section to boast of her numerous achievements aside from projecting her child Ryn, as her greatest asset.



Yvonne Nelson disclosed that she currently owns a pre-school and a beach resort.



These according to her, are an addition to her already existing movie production company named YN Productions.



