‘Don’t let anyone distract you’ - Yvonne Nelson boost fans' morale

Actress, Yvonne Nelson, has urged her fans and readers not to be swayed away by what she termed as distractions since her book was launched.



Several events have unfolded after Yvonne Nelson launched her book, whose contents have sparked a massive debate on social media.



From topping social media trends to facing wild attacks, Yvonne Nelson has been topical for a week and counting.



Not forgetting the aftermath reactions from persons including Sarkodie, who have countered Yvonne’s allegations about him in the said book.



Sarkodie released a track titled, ‘Try Me’, which tackles Yvonne’s claims that he impregnated, and abandoned her during a life-threatening abortion complication.



The latest development is a reaction from Sarkodie’s wife, Tracey, who has thrown subtle jabs in a form of a Bible verse which reads, “A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will not go free. Proverbs 19:5”



But in all these, Yvonne Nelson has urged her fans to remain adamant.



“This BOOK will speak to you. Don’t let anyone distract you. Our young men and women will learn to do better,” she tweeted.



Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson that caused a stir online



Sarkodie has released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurt her the most.



Check out the posts below:





This BOOK will speak to you. Don’t let anyone distract you. Our young men / women will learn to do better. Call / whatsapp 0509993939 / 0243614859 for copies (available in all bookshops ) tap link in bio ???????? #thetruthsetsyoufree pic.twitter.com/hZweV8Fpx4