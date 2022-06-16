Don’t leave your songs to the mercy of social media – Wei Ye Oteng

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Renowned record producer, Justice Oteng, better known as Wei Ye Oteng, has advised artistes to make use of the traditional media platforms despite the power and relevance of social media.



In an interview with Y 97.9 FM's Hypeman Ferggy during the 'Y Entertainment Podium' show, Wei Ye Oteng said, "Social media is like a crane; it lifts you to the world above your listeners and whiles you stand on that crane, you need to scout where you are being celebrated or where your songs are doing well and touch base with the people to start a great expansion to make sure that you move to the world with your hit.



"But now, when the songs are trending on TikTok and Instagram, we believe and think we have made it and what we don't realize is that it is a group of dancers and influencers who use their faces for these promotions for the populace to accept it. But the moment there's another song, and they feel you have no money left; they move to the other song and artiste, which in turn affects the performance of some songs".



He further entreated artistes to take advantage of the traditional media available to them because it plays an integral role in the sustenance of hits in the country.



"The mainstream media plays an integral role in the sustenance of hits because the moment you go on radio or television, and you touch base with the people, it becomes longevity for you, the artiste and the music you are pushing. Every day there is an interview on the radio or TV you say something and people pick on it and blow on it, so every moment there is publicity about the artiste and the song unlike when it is left to the mercy of social media", he added.



Wei Ye Oteng further mentioned that his artiste, Obrafour, was making preparations to release an album in the coming months.