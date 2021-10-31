Don’t leave your cheating husband, all men are cheats – Akuapem Poloo advises Xandy Kamel

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Xandy Kamel accuses husband of infidelity



• Actress wants husband to serve her with divorce



• Akuapem Polooo believes only physical abuse qualifies as a reason to give up on marriage



Rosemond Brown (Akuapem Poloo) has advised her colleague female actress, Xandy Kamel, to not give up on her marriage as a result of her husbands alleged infidelity.



Xandy, who has been married to popular sports presenter, Kaninja, for about a year, in a recent rant on Facebook, revealed that she has over the period had to endure abuse and trauma in her marriage.



According to the actress, her husband has ditched her and gone back to his ex-girlfriend.



In a video that has since gone viral, Xandy states that she is ready to give up on the marriage and urged her husband to serve her with a divorce.



But according to Akuapem Poloo, the allegations of infidelity in her view does not serve as a substantial ground for her colleague to give up on her marriage.



Poloo, in an Instagram post, has urged Xandy Kamel to see her husband’s infidelity as a regular feature of all men adding that the only reason to leave a marriage would be physical abuse.



“Dear sis I know you’re going through a lot right now but please sis all I can say is if the man in question is not abusing you and it’s just about cheating, please sis don’t let go of the marriage cause let me tell you all men are cheaters...don’t leave thinking you will be fine (sic) with a perfect man who doesn’t cheat please.



“Our parents went through and still stood by our fathers till now...All I will say is nowhere is cool; be calm, be prayerful, leave everything to God and you will smile again,” Poloo wrote on her Instagram.





