Don’t leave here with wicked mindset – Kennedy Agyapong at Despite’s event

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Kennedy Agyapong attends Despite's birthday dinner



Youth urged to eschew envy



Despite donates to widows on 60th birthday



A dinner to climax Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s 60th birthday celebration was not just a funfair but an avenue to inspire attendees, and by extension the general public, to stay focused and work towards achieving their goals instead of allowing pure jealousy to guide their thoughts.



An eight-minute speech by Kennedy Agyapong was pregnant with pieces of advice and words of motivation as he urged all to be resilient in their quest to succeed. He emphasized that it is prudent for one to take one’s destiny into one’s own hands and cause a change in narrative.



He recalled how his decision to purchase an exotic car motivated Despite and his business partner, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong to acquire one.



“When I got the car, Despite said he will buy one; Ernest also said the same. I’m happy about their accomplishments. We are all here to make merry. Don’t leave here with a wicked mindset, don’t be envious of their wealth and poohpooh their achievements”, he said in Twi.



“You can also make it in life. With a positive mindset coupled with hard work, you can do better than them. Let them be your target. You have your own destiny, you can control your own destiny”, the Assin Central Member of Parliament added.



Despite, founder of Despite Group of Companies, celebrated his 60th birthday on February 2, 2022. A plush dinner was held at his East Legon residence in Accra which saw many prominent figures including Ibrahim Mahama, Fadda Dickson in attendance.



Among others, he unveiled two-storey buildings he had constructed for his sisters. He also donated an amount of GH¢100,000, other items to widows in Wiamoase.



The items included 500 pieces of African prints, 50 pieces of television sets, 500 bags of rice, 300 bottles of cooking oil, 25 standing fans, 25 burners, 50 kitchen blenders and 25 table-top fridges.



