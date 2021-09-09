Don't kill yourself because of flat tummy – Berla Mundi

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Berla Mundi has advised women looking for snatched waists to relax



• Women have been told not to kill themselves just for a flat tummy



• She has asked women to just breathe out and smile



To attain a flat tummy, most women will through hell and back just for that snatched waist but television presenter, Berla Mundi, has advised women to stop stressing.



In her Thursday motivation messages, Berla admonished women who suck in their tummies to the extent of holding their breath for "temporal flat tummy" to take a chill pill.



As you hold your breath to pose for that perfect photo, make sure you don't kill yourself in the process this is according to Berla Mundi.



In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Smile and breathe out. You’ve held your stomach in for too long. Don’t kill yourself because of temporary flat stomach."



They say pretty hurts but don't "kill" yourself all in the name of looking perfect, just smile.





