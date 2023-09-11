Don’t kill your dreams because of a woman - Prince David Osei advises

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has advised men to prioritise their personal growth and careers over casual relationships and sex.



In a Twitter post on September 10, Prince David Osei acknowledged that there's nothing wrong with engaging in romantic or sexual relationships but emphasized that it becomes concerning when these pursuits overshadow long-term goals and aspirations.



He further stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between personal lives and ambitions, especially for young men. Noting that success demands discipline and focus.



"Brother, don't put your head on Delilah's lap, don't get caught up in Delilah's trap, man. That's where big dreams go to die! Don't swap your fate for a quick roll in the hay. Time to leave that comfort zone and conquer the world. Don't let sex chain you down, bro; the world's your oyster. Reach for greatness. Stay alert, bro! Stay woke, fam," he posted.



Prince David Osei further encouraged men not to worry about their significant others leaving them when they embark on new paths. Adding that any woman truly in love with a man will offer unwavering support for his progress.



"Don't stress over your girl, wife... If she's the one, she'll hold it down for you. Too many dudes parking their potential 'cause they're afraid their woman will bounce," he added.





Brother don’t put your head on Delilah’s laps, don't get caught up in Delilah's trap, man. That's where big dreams go to die! Don't swap your fate for a quick roll in the hay. Time to leave that comfort zone and conquer the world. Don't stress over your girl, wife... if she's the… — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) September 10, 2023

ID/BBYou can also watch some of our programmes below.