Don’t keep a cheating partner – Woman counsels

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Esther Efua Dunyo, Early Childhood Practitioner and teacher, has urged couples not to keep partners who cheat in relationships.



According to her, a lot of women are likely to be with their partners even when they cheat on them, and that is unacceptable.



“Personally, if we’re in a relationship and my partner cheats on me, I won’t accept him back but if we’re married I will,” she said.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she said, “Once he has done it when you were in a relationship, he’s bound to do it again when you’re married. The truth is because you’re not yet married to him, he owes you no explanation as to why he did it.”



She believes that marriage is a different situation, hence if you’re married and you catch your partner cheating, “you can sit and have a one-on-one conversation with him and understand what influenced him to cheat.



"It could be something you’re not doing right that pushed him to cheat. So, you can talk about it and make things right. Even God forgave us of our sins so who am I not to forgive him.”



She furthered that unmarried couples should not compromise when it comes to situations such as these.



“Let them go if he or she cheats on you because what a person does in a relationship is the same thing they’ll do in marriage. You can’t change such people so don’t try to do it. Once you see the signs and red flags in the relationship, end it and move on before it leads to marriage,” she emphasized.