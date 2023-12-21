Don’t just tax us, promote our events too – GRA urged

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Renowned Ghanaian Radio and TV producer, Benjamin Duker, popularly known as ‘Ben Duker’, is urging the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to diversify its approach by promoting events on their social media platforms instead of solely focusing on event taxes.



Ben Duker shared his views on Accra-based Angel 102.9 FM, emphasising that despite observing the GRA’s activities over the years, he has not witnessed them actively promoting artistes’ events.



He acknowledged the importance of tax payments as responsible citizenship but suggested that GRA could also contribute by supporting the events they tax.



The seasoned producer, known for his works with Adom FM, and Kasapa FM before joining Angel FM, expressed concern about the significant tax burdens faced by event organisers, particularly when the financial returns are not evidently beneficial.



“I have checked the social media handles of the Ghana Revenue Authority to see if they make efforts to promote any kind of event,” Ben Duker remarked.



He highlighted the common scenario where GRA sets up tables at events to collect taxes based on ticket sales.



While acknowledging the importance of paying taxes, Ben Duker appealed to the GRA to go beyond mere collection and actively assist event organizers by promoting artists and programs on their social media handles.



He suggested posting event flyers to enhance program visibility, instilling confidence in potential attendees.



Ben Duker pleaded with the GRA, stating, “I’m begging Ghana Revenue Authority, event organisers suffer before they are able to promote one event, including the money involved.”



” I’m begging you, this will take nothing from you. Just post the upcoming events like Black Sheriff and Stonebwoy’s programs on your page, and I believe it will spoil nothing so that when someone sees it, they will have faith in it with the reason that they have seen it on the GRA page,” he added.



He explained that such promotion by the GRA would not only benefit event organizers but also attract a larger audience to events, ultimately leading to increased tax revenue for the authority.