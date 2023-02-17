‘Don’t jubilate yet, I only played along’ – Tonardo hits back

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

Emil Wood, popularly known as Nana Tonardo has responded to claims that he has been trapped and exposed by his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger.



Earlier on Instagram, Afia showcased screenshots of a conversation disclosing how Tonardo was allegedly trapped into misinforming the public about her purported wedding, second wife, and Toyota Prado allegations.



Afia stormed social media with alleged evidence of a well-orchestrated plan to expose Nana Tonardo, and also celebrate its success.



This situation, however, has caused netizens to project the comedienne as the winner of their 5-year-old social media feud.



Analyzing how the events played out, Afia was hailed for outsmarting Tonardo in that manner.



On her part, Afia Schwarzenegger has since been captured in full glee on the internet, while boasting of being ‘Nana Tonardo’s slayer’.



But reacting to this, Tonardo insisted that all is not over yet.



Nana Tonardo, whiles questioning Afia’s reasons for jubilating, said he was privy to every scheme from her camp.



“What have I said about you so far that is a lie? You’re jubilating over nothing. You are jubilating over sh*** and I still don’t get why some dumb Ghanaians are saying I fell into your trap. Which trap? It is a different thing for me to go and seek my own information and then it ends up being false. You really have time. I never knew I could get under your skin like this. From the moment I started chatting with you and realized it was you, I felt proud of myself because you always pretend as though all my attacks don’t get to you.



“I prepared myself very well before going to the Marriot hotel. You think I’m dumb? No! I wanted to play along. We knew very well it was you. You are not smarter than anyone. You want me to lose my credibility but I can never be like you. We know who you are,” he emphasized in a video shared on Instagram.



