Don’t joke with your audience - Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Renowned filmmaker, Shirley Frimpong-Manso, holds her audience in high esteem.



She confirmed this in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Known for her amazing productions in the country, Shirley disclosed what keeps her going.



The CEO of Sparrow Productions indicated that her audience keeps her going. According to Shirley, something great will always be created for the audience if they are not taken for granted.



“Every new project I do is a new challenge for me. I pay attention to every detail so that I can improve on my next production and also get my audience to believe in me and love what I do.



“If you don’t joke with your audience, you will always come out with some great stuff for them to stick with you all the time and that has been my secret. I always want to challenge myself and come out with something extraordinary that will blow the minds of my clients,” the film director stated.



“I always want to do more, I am not satisfied anytime I bring out something new. I know it could be better and the fact that I always strive for excellence has brought me this far.



“Although it is a lot of hard work, I don’t tell myself I know it all because of the experience I have. I put in a lot in production to get everything right,” she added.