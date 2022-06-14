Don't impersonate me - Kuami Eugene warns lookalikes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of individuals with a striking resemblance with singer Kuami Eugene have sprung up quite recently with many wondering how they so much look or sound like.



Although Eugene has met with a number of his lookalikes who had been dying for an opportunity to come face-to-face with him, the singer has cautioned them not to impersonate him or extort money from his fans under the pretence of having ties with him or being the face behind the brand.



The former VGMA Artiste of the Year has disclosed that it brings him joy when he comes across young men who "want to be like him".



“It’s just beautiful to have almost every young boy growing up wanting to be like you. People want to sound like me, dress like me. Not everyone gets that, so it’s a blessing to me," said the singer in an interview with NY DJ on YFM.



He, however, established that he was going to take on anybody who impersonates him for profit gains. The Lynx Entertainment signee added that no artistes will take lightly such a situation and has therefore admonished his die-hard fans to do the right thing.



“There’s only a problem when people start going in for money to impersonate me. When someone goes out there to make money off your hard work or sweat, that’s when it’s illegal. It’s always fun till you’re caught on the wrong side of the law,” he cautioned.



A number of the lookalikes have been captured in viral videos performing the songs of Kuami Eugene. Many have been bewildered and questioned whether or not these individuals get paid for performing at events as lookalikes. They have urged the musician to rise and save his image as it is a copyright infringement.