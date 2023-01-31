Don’t hide money from your spouse – Couples advised

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Mr. Victor Tandoh, Investment Consultant, has stated that it is important for couples to be transparent with each other in terms of their finances.



According to him, he has noticed transparency in marital finances as being key for the success of the union.



He noted that right from the beginning, couples have to learn to be as transparent as possible with each other.



In a counseling session with registered couples in the upcoming 2023 Happy FM Mass Wedding, he said, “We have this culture where we are taught to always keep our finances to ourselves. But if we are to grow in our marriage, then the couple should be able to have open conversations about their finances.”



He disclosed that your partner knowing how much you make monthly does not necessarily mean you have to give everything to him or her.



“Knowing how much your partner earns also helps you know his or her capabilities. But if you keep hiding it from each other, it brings about suspicion and demands and if they are not met, it brings about misunderstandings between the couple,” he asserted.



Mr. Tandoh also added that opening up to each other about finances also makes things easier especially when the couple understand themselves.



“This makes it easier for you both to support, grow and move forward faster. However, it is also advisable you both have a joint account so at least a percentage of what you both earn goes in there for your future. But you also need to set boundaries when doing this,” he said.