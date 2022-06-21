Don’t go into marriages unprepared – Women advised

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ewoenam Amenu Yakor, immediate past Secretary for Union Development of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), has counseled young women against going into marriages they are not ready for.



She observed a lot of women do not prepare before going into marriage.



She told Abigail Appiah on e.tv Ghana’s Girl Vibes Show that, “The little I have learnt about marriage is that, as a woman who wants to get married, you need to be ready before you delve into the marriage institution. The way preparing for school starts from somewhere and ends somewhere is the same as marriage. So, you need to prepare yourself before you go into marriage.”



She believes this will enable ladies to manage their homes and also promote peace and joy in their marriage.



“I believe you have to prepare yourself psychologically, emotionally, spiritually, and financially. Because, most of the time the ladies feel the man should be responsible for everything in marriage, but it should not be so. Women need to take responsibility as well and not leave everything to the man.”



She believes that when women empower themselves, it will be easier for them to handle the challenges that come with marriage.



She advised women to take out time to empower themselves before getting married to make their marriages easier.