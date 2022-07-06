Don't give up - DJSky to young DJs

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: newsghana.com.gh

DJSky, a Ghana-based Lebanese DJ has urged up-and-coming disc jockeys not to give up on their careers.



Speaking in an interview with Wats Up TV, DJSky stated that like every profession disc jockeying is a difficult job to start.



“Don’t give up. I started with my laptop. Just love what you do,” he advises.



He also indicated his excitement with garnering over 1 million views on Instagram.



He commended his fans for the support and promised to release some dope mixtures.



“After garnering such large followings, I was in ecstasy. To reach the entire planet, I need about 10 million followers. Even though is heavy handling such huge followers,” he joked.



Lebanese Ghanaian international DJ and electronic music designer, DJ Sky earlier this year received a massive international feature and endorsement as he partnered with Spotify to promote his music at the famous Times Square in New York.