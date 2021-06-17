Don’t give in to the ‘women are timid’ stereotype - Naa Ashorkor tells students

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: Guinness Ghana

Actress and media personality, Naa Ashorkor has implored female students to not succumb to the ‘women are timid’ stereotype; instead should be assertive and take up all types of opportunities that could hone their skills.



According to the women’s health advocate, “don’t say 'no' but 'yes' even if you can’t and then go and learn about what you’ve been asked to do and come back and do it.”



The award-winning actress made these remarks when she addressed students of the University of Ghana during a 2-hour dialogue session as part of the Guinness Ghana Obaasima Progressive Portrayal Campus Tour.



Progressive Portrayal is an initiative to spark conversations around the progressive portrayal of women in media, arts, and entertainment championed by Guinness Ghana.



Following the successful launch of the initiative in March, Guinness Ghana has partnered with organisers of the Obaasima Summit to take the conversation to students in selected universities in the country, including the University of Ghana, Legon.



Present at the University of Ghana session were Ama Pratt, Founder, Obaasima Summit, Madam Yaa Amoah–Owusu, Dr Yvonne Agbetsoamedo, Deputy Senior Tutor, Mensah Sarbah Hall, University of Ghana, and the renowned actress, entrepreneur, and media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku.



The speakers shared nuggets of wisdom with participants including the profound revelation by Naa Ashorkor; “Say yes to every opportunity even the ones you are not prepared for.”



According to Naa Ashorkor, she has progressed to this point in her career because she never said no to opportunities that came her way; especially the ones she knew would lead to the future she envisioned for herself.



On her part, Yvonne Agbetsoamedo admonished the students to do better as individuals if they truly wanted to project the successes of women in society.



According to her, as people in academia, the onus lies on the students to make the difference that others in society could emulate, to gradually evolve the narrative of progressive portrayal of women.



Also, in attendance was Yaa Amoah–Owusu, Senior Brands Manager, Guinness Ghana, who urged students to advocate for the change that Guinness Ghana is championing through this initiative. “Look within you and do what you can do to support this narrative. Women can do it all and it is time to push for the narrative that portrays women in a positive and progressive manner,” she said.