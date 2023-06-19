Don’t get married if you don’t have money – Couples told

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Reality TV star, Aniekwe Francis Chidi, aka Chizzy, has advised singles without the right financial means not to get married.



The former BBNaija ‘Level Up’ participant, who was a rider (Biggie’s agent) during the seventh edition of the show, emphasized the importance of money in marriage.



He insisted regardless of how much people attempt to sugarcoat the matter, the role of money in marriage could never be downplayed.



Chizzy shared his opinion on the matter during an interview on his colleague, Doyinsola David’s podcast after she posited ladies ought to have at least N5 to N10 million before getting married.



Doyin’s response was elicited by Chizzy question on how much she thought a lady should have in her bank account before getting married.



“I think a lot of people are going to find it ridiculous. But I think you should have between N5-10 million.



“Love is not enough at the end. Money is very very important,” the podcaster said.



Consolidating Doyin’s remark, Chizzy cautioned men without money against tying down ladies with marriage but allow leave to go find men who could take proper care of them and their needs.



He noted: “No matter how we want to paint it, money should be involved. Very important.



“If you don’t have money, don’t get married. Let me put it out there. Quote me anywhere.



“If you don’t have money, don’t get married. Please, leave that girl alone. She should go and find someone that has money that can take care of her."