Don’t gag comedians, controlled speech inimical to creativity - Lekzy Decomic

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lekzy Decomic draws comparison between Nigeria and Ghana comedy industries



Comedians abused for sharing ‘sensitive jokes’



Lekzy Decomic wishes comedians wouldn’t be gagged



Fast-rising Ghanaian comedian, Lekzy Decomic has opined that the phenomenon of restricted speech and controlled creativity is paramount among the reasons why comedians in Ghana are not successful.



According to him, Ghanaian comedians are often chastised, and in extreme situations threatened when they make daring jokes, a situation he believes inhibits the creativity of comedians making them less productive.



Lekzy Decomic explained that Nigerian comedians are more successful than their Ghanaian colleagues because Nigerian comedians are given the liberty to crack any joke.



“If you compare our comedy to that of Nigeria, you would realize they allowed to talk. They [the audience] don’t gag and criticize them. They give them free will,” he said in an exclusive interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz.

The comedian recounted an incident where a Ghanaian politician threatened him over a joke he made at a comedy show and mentioned how he sometimes receives threats and curses from fans on social media.



“I remember one time when a politician warned me because I cracked a joke that did not sit well with him,” the comedian said. “Sometimes, you go on social media and you see curses from fans. Other colleagues in the industry have also told me of similar situations that happened to them.”



Lekzy Decomic called on Ghanaians to quit comparing comedians from Nigeria and Ghana and to tone down their expectations for Ghanaian comedians to rub shoulders with their Nigerian competitors.



He said: “Even though the Ghana audience does not grant the same level of freedom as the Nigerians to their comedians, they expect Ghanaian comedians to rub shoulders with the latter in putting out content and breaking boundaries.”



A few years ago, OB Amponsah was lambasted and threatened for sharing a joke about former President John Dramani Mahama. In his interview with GhanaWeb, he said he was traumatized following the incessant verbal abuse.



Outside the shores of Ghana, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian shared a joke about the American actor’s wife. The incident received widespread criticisms, triggering an apology from Smith.



The narrative has always been that regardless of how insensitive a joke could be, violence is never an option.