'Don’t force your beliefs down the throat of our kids' – KOD reacts to bisexual 'Superman' picture

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• KOD believes that kids should not be introduced to the LGBTQ+ culture



• The protagonist in a yet-to-be-released Superman comic is bisexual



• The media personality says casting LGBTQ characters into the series seeks to indoctrinate children



Popular broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), has reacted to a viral picture published by CNN that captures the main character in the new Superman cartoon series, Jon Kent, as bisexual.



KOD is of the view that although every citizen has the right to choose their sexuality, the LGBTQ+ society must refrain from projecting its values on everyone, particularly children.



Social media was thrown into a state of confusion after CNN first shared a picture of two characters in the comic kissing with the caption “The fifth issue of the DC comic series states that, the son of Kal-El confirms the new Superman ‘Jon Kent’ who is the child of Clark Kent and Lois Lane is bisexual.”



The post has since sparked outrage on the internet, especially from some anti-LGBTQ+ advocates who believe that the move to project the ‘gay culture’ with these cartoon characters is not in the right direction.



It was in this light that KOD who have also condemned the involvement of kids in the LGBTQ+ practice took to Facebook and wrote;



“Latest Superman is bisexual. I sincerely have no challenge with whatever people choose to do with their ‘sexuality’ but forcing it on society is one thing I can’t stand. Be gay or whatever, I just don’t wanna know. As children, we never saw these images on television; it didn’t mean that it didn’t exist. It’s always been here with us but this intentional push on us is worrying… Have we lost it? We might tolerate them but they should not put these in our faces.”



Lead sponsor of the anti-gay bill in Parliament, Sam George, has also condemned the act.



According to him, the casting of LGBTQ characters into the new Superman series seeks to indoctrinate children.



Read the post below:







Meanwhile, you can watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



