Don’t dare mention my name on your platform again – Anita Afriyie to Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 January 2021
Source: Zionfelix
Ghanaian Gospel musician, Anita Afriyie, has warned Evangelist Diana Asamoah not to mention her name again.
Anita, who was very furious in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, said she will hit back if Diana Asamoah mentions her name on any platform.
She did not spare the veteran Gospel musician in this video.
Her reply was on the heels of Diana Asamoah’s comment about Cecilia Marfo’s issue with Joyce Blessing.
Anita Afriyie was visibly angry after Diana Asamoah stated that she [Anita] removed her stinky wig at last year’s ‘Unity Concert’.
She wondered how Diana Asamoah got to know that her wig had an unpleasant smell.
The ‘Adehye Mogya’ singer averred she is fake, a pretender and someone who envies others.
She stressed that Evangelist Diana Asamoah has backslid because she is not the same person she was some years ago.
Anita added that if she claims Cecilia Marfo is having an unclean spirit, then she also has the same spirit.
She disclosed her readiness to defend Cecilia Marfo, even though she was not happy about the way she whisked the microphone from Joyce Blessing.
She further asked Evangelist Diana Asamoah to clean her smelly mouth before she attends any program.
Watch the video below.