Don’t copy Twene Jonas, speak good about Ghana - Mark Okraku-Mantey

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister calls out Twene Jonas



Okraku-Mantey calls on Ghanaians to promote the country



Okraku-Mantey says developed countries also have weaknesses



Social commentator, Twene Jonas, has over the years gained huge social media following through his viral videos that capture him speaking about the ills and poor governance in his homeland.



Jonas who is based in the United States is famed for his term 'Glass Nkoaa' as he believes that the US is far more advanced than Ghana because their system functions properly.



Many including the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, have condemned his utterances as well as the negative image he paints about the country to the rest of the world.



In an interview on Hitz103.9FM, Mr Okraku-Mantey, charged citizens, both home and abroad, to promote Ghana's culture and tourism instead of projecting its weaknesses.



“When you see that there is something on tourism, you should show interest. Don’t say you are different, you should show interest in tourism. When you step out and you have to speak about Ghana, speak good, say nice things about Ghana," said the Deputy Minister.



He has admonished persons who have "access to microphones" not to walk in the shoes of Twene Jonas who goes about disgracing the country at every given opportunity.



“Don’t go and exhibit our weaknesses. Every country has got its weaknesses but they don’t tell us. It is up to you to tell your story. So as people who have access to microphones or the owners of microphones, use your microphones to sell Ghana, say good things. Don’t copy Twene Jonas,” he charged.