Don't compare me to Sarkodie - Amerado

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kumerica rapper Amerado has cautioned critics not to compare him to ace rapper Sarkodie.



Even though he heaped praises on King Sark, he indicated that he can challenge the ‘highest’ rapper bar for bar any day.



The Ghanaian rapper alongside colleagues Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick appeared on Tim Westwood’s rap freestyle show in the U.K and during his freestyle, he threw a word of caution to those who may think he can’t match up to Sarkodie in a rap battle.



“Don’t make that mistake to compare me to Sark, 10 years he is still the King. I am not his size But DON’T make that mistake to NOT compare me to Sark because on verse to verse, with all due respect he won’t get easy,” Amerado rapped during the freestyle.



Amerado went on rap to about Ghana and how musicians in the country like KiDi, King Promise, Kuami Eugene among others saying he knows Burna Boy is on top now but Ghanaian acts would be taking over the global stage soon.



He also called on DJ Khaled and other global companies to focus on Ghana and Africa.



The ‘ Yeete Nsem’ rapper’s flow caught wild attention on social media, sparking the debate as to whether he can lyrically come close to Ghana’s most decorated rapper of all time or not.



However, it wasn’t only Sarkodie that Amerado has mentioned whilst bragging about his lyrical prowess. He also named Strongman and Tee Phlow in the freestyle that was released by Tim Westwood yesterday.



Yaw Tog and Kweku Flick also had their time and rapped from some of their songs on the globally recognized rap show that has hosted Drake, Nasty C, Sarkodie, Wizkid most of the best musicians you can think of.



