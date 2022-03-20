Don’t come for the cash and crown alone – Inna Patty to Miss Ghana applicants

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The CEO of the Miss Ghana pageant and chairperson of the Miss Ghana Foundation Inna Mariam Patty has reiterated the pageant’s culture of grooming ladies who are ready to effect social change.



She insists that the pageant is not just about beauty but encourages intelligence, readiness to learn as well as positively transform oneself and the society at large.



She sent a word of advice to ladies who are interested in joining this year’s edition to have in mind that the organization is not looking for people who are interested in just the glitz and glamour but are ready to work.



Speaking in an Instagram Live interview with EIB network’s Offishal Dhamie on GHone TV’s official Instagram page, she noted “we don’t want girls who are only interested in cash, the car, and the crown. Basically, we’re looking for somebody who has character. Not someone who’s only interested in the car the cash and the crown. We want someone who is ready to work, its a year of servitude.”



She added “and once you’re in that limelight, you’re miss ghana, opportunities fly in your direction. You come in and you leave another person, positively transformed. You’ll build your social networks and social contacts to transform your life and the world.”



Ms Patty went on to add that “we want selfless people, we want patriots, we want people who are thinking about what to do next to impact the brand, what to do next to impact lives. That is the foundation of the quality of ladies were looking at and the rest will follow. We need girls who are hungry and see the bigger picture, not myopic short-term.”



“Please, don’t be deceived. Yes you look beautiful but it’s a lot of hard work. Learning to write proposals, learning to pitch, learning to put together events, raising funds for charity projects, all that work is included in the glam you see. So for us, we work hard.”



“So, if you want to learn life’s skills and you want to transform your life through that, please come along in our wagon. But if not, if you’re just about showbiz and you just want the crown and just do selfies, then I’m sorry you shouldn’t even come and audition. We’re not gonna change our culture just to suit the modern trends.”



Auditions for Miss Ghana 2022 will take place on April 2. Applicants can visit Miss Ghana’s official website to download the forms.