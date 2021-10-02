Don’t combine dancing with drugs – Veteran dancer Sapei to dancers

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian dancer, Sapei, has admonished the current crop of dancers to stay away from drugs while pursuing the dance business.



The dancer further advised these dancers to learn from legends such as Slim Buster, Sir Robot and G-Man as these icons never attempted to do drugs.



Sapei, on the Ayekoo After Drive show with Dr. Cann, said: “The first lesson they [current dancers] need to know is how to comport themselves. I worked with Slim Buster, G-Man, and Sir Robot and these guys never smoked before.



People usually think that being a dancer is a wayward life you choose but it is real business. Now Lawrence Otoo has toured all of Germany. He is bigger in Germany. So upcoming dancers must know that dancing is not a wayward life where you smoke and do all sorts of bad things. It is a business.”



Sapei is a 5-year regional dance champion who reigned from 1988 to 1995 in the dancing arena. He currently trains current dancers in choreography, among others.



Ghana’s number one radio station, Happy 98.9FM dedicated the month of September to celebrate the dancers through its drivetime show, Ayekoo After Drive.



The show has hosted great dance personalities like Dancegod Lloyd, Incredible Zigi, Nii Tete Yartey, the Noyam African Dance Institute, Sapei and the Powerpack Dance Academy.