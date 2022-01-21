Don’t blame Nigerians, fix your structures – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian musician and songwriter Kofi Kinaata has lamented the attitude of some Ghanaians towards how they consume music. According to him, the majority of Ghanaians ‘sleep’ on albums. Due to that, he has been reluctant to release an album.



“At first, I was worried about our attitude towards albums. We sleep on them. We don’t intend to listen to what is in the songs. For me, my weapon is my lyrics. You just have to listen to what I am saying. But I wasn’t happy how other albums were treated,” he said



In an interview on BTM Afrika, the award-winning artist disclosed that Nigerians can not be blamed for how their music dominates in Ghana.



He said, “We can’t blame them (Nigerians). They’ve done nothing wrong. I doubt they put guns to our heads to promote their materials when they come here.”



He added that the must be a limit to how foreign music is being enjoyed and consumed here in Ghana.



“We opened our doors wide for them, but I believe things will be fine if we fix the structures. There must be a limit to the privileges foreigners can enjoy in a country.”



Wrapping up the show, Kofi Kinaata called for peace between both Ghana and Nigerian.