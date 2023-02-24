Don’t blame Michael Blackson for saying Ghana has only four artistes - Jupitar

Entertainment of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Jupitar, has waded into the ongoing discussion about the number of music superstars Ghana currently has.



Earlier, Michael Blackson established that the country can only boast of four superstars, unlike Nigeria which is flooded with ‘music heavyweights.



In an earlier discussion on ‘Drinks Champs’ podcast, the Ghanaian-American comedian threw the spotlight on only four music stars namely; Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.



“Nigeria has all the stars. Nigeria is like the New York of music in Africa and Ghana is like the Dubai of Africa I can only count about four superstars in Ghana. We have Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif. I want to make Gambo the fifth star and that’s why I signed him,” Michael Blackson said.



Blackson’s comment has since generated massive reactions on social media with netizens sharing varied opinions on it.



Critics, including UK-based Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG, disagreed with the assertion.



The ‘Antena’ hitmaker took to Twitter and expressed his dissatisfaction.



“Mike…I don’t know how you go on Drink Champs and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I’ve personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you’re supposed to educate them," his tweet read.



However, dancehall artiste, Jupitar, has joined the list of individuals who share in Michael Blackson’s narrative.



According to him, Ghanaians have focused on a few particular artistes, hence, the perception that the country lacks superstars.



“Why are you going hard on for saying he’s only familiar with just 4 artistes? I’ve said this before, the focus is just on few acts so for obvious reasons only few will get recognized, until we change our ways to give equal and fair support on every act.” Jupitar tweeted.



Meanwhile, Michael Blackson, who seems to have been experiencing attacks over his comments, has taken to social media one more time to clarify his statements.



“I think the main reason we don’t have enough artists in Ghana is because we don’t put each other on, Nigerian Artist put each other on all the time and that’s why there are so many stars there. Listen my Ghana artists ya are all different in ya own way so no need to feel threaten, if you see talent help him out. God will bless you and make you bigger,” he stated.



Read the post below.





Why are you going hard on @MichaelBlackson for saying he’s only familiar with just 4 artist? I’ve said this before, the focus is just on few acts so for obvious reasons only few will get recognized, until we change our ways to give equal and fair support on every act, … — Jupitar_General (@JupitarOfficial) February 24, 2023

EB/BB