'Don’t believe in the report of men' - McBrown speaks amidst divorce rumors

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prominent media personality and actress, Nana Ama McBrown has made a remark, urging her followers not to "believe in the report of men".



While she did not emphatically state the basis for her statement, the comment comes on the back of rife media reports about her marriage being on the brink of collapse due to certain issues, making some persons interpret her post as a response to the rumours.



“Don't believe the report of men. If God says yes, no man can say .........” Nana Ama McBrown's Instagram post on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb read.



The post has garnered reactions with some agreeing to her assertion while others encourage her to be resolute in the face of adversity.



Background



In recent times, rumors of Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, having a side chick who might be jeopardizing their marriage have intensified on social media.



Earlier when the news of a popular socialite who was ditched after dating a man for ten years went viral, one of the reasons stated was that she was secretly dating Maxwell.



Ridwan, who became famous for marrying another woman after dating Serwaa for ten years, claimed that her repeated cheating escapades with McBrown's husband led him to end their relationship.



After the news went rife, netizens noticed that Maxwell and Serwaa still followed and liked each other's posts online, a situation that raised numerous concerns.



Some notable blogs asserted that Maxwell and Serwaa’s relationship has progressed to a more serious level, and the two are now living together.



According to reports, McBrown and her husband had been separated for a while now, and ‘the other woman’ had taken over her marriage.



Further reports stated that all efforts by family elders to dissolve Maxwell and Serwaa’s affair have proven futile as the two aren’t ready to give it up.





View the tweet below





