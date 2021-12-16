Don't believe everything you see on the internet - Sister Deborah to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sister Deborah advises Ghanaians



Verify content you see on the internet, Sister Derby



Prioritise your mental health and safety, Ghanaians told



Ghanaian singer, Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, professionally known as Sister Deborah, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to verify the authenticity of news about celebrities.



According to Sister Derby, some articles are fabricated, hence, readers must ask questions before soaking any information on the internet.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the 'Uncle Obama' crooner advised her fans known as the 'Dolphins' to prioritise their mental health.



She wrote that there is a need to cross-check news as the information put across may have been distorted.



"When you see something on the internet don’t just take it (mentally) immediately. Think about it. Ask yourself questions. How old is this? What question was the person asked to say this? Could he/she have been provoked? Could this have been re-edited or distorted because I know this person won’t just get up and say such or hmm I don’t really know this person, lemme check out their social media and see what kind of person they are. Are they suffering? Could this be accurate?"



She furthered: "Ask questions, think for yourself and don’t believe everything that’s on the internet for your own mental health and safety. Good morning my Dolphins."



