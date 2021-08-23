Don’t believe every story you hear or see about me – Joyce Blessing to fans

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has admonished her fans not to believe everything they read about her on the internet because most headlines according to her are deceptive.



Joyce Blessing said she has on several occasions been taken aback by some of the headlines written about her describing them as mostly fake.



She stated that the writers of these headlines do so because they have realised Ghanaians love to read fake and negative stories.



Speaking on AccraFM on Monday, 23 August 2021, the 'I swerve you' hitmaker said she has, however, developed a thick skin against fake news and no longer bothered about them.



She told show host Asonaba Numafo Duku that; “Some headlines can even surprise the person they are talking about. I want my fans and Ghanaians to know that not all headlines stories are true.



"Sometimes what the artiste said and the headline are two different things but black [people] love fake and negative stories. People rush to read these fake and negative stories that’s why the writers also like writing these fake stories to draw traffic to their sites,” she stated.



“So don’t judge anybody based on a headline from a story or article, the things you hear about people on social media you’ll realise are not true when you get closer to them in person,” she advised.



Joyce Blessing noted that a lot of headlines have been written about her which are untrue saying;



“They’ve written a lot about me that are untrue and I can’t even count them. But the more God blesses you and lifts you up the more people will write lies about you so sometimes you have to have a tough skin to withstand that so Oluwa is involved”.



Despite the negative aspect of social media, Joyce Blessing noted that the new media can also be helpful.



“Social media has been helpful to me in terms of promotions but the same platform has been used by others to tarnish peoples image but as an artiste, if you’re mature, you’ll realise you don’t have to respond to everything written about you on social media,” she added



Joyce Blessing is currently promoting her new single titled ‘Oluwa is involved’.