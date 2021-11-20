Don’t be shy to tell your man you don’t know your pleasure points – Sex Coach to women

LifeStyle of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has advised women to feel free and tell their partners if they do not know which parts of their bodies are their pleasure points.



Dzifa explained that pleasure points are basically parts of the body that a person feels more sensitivity or sensuality when touched. According to her, most ladies who refuse to show their partners their pleasure points with the excuse of wanting the man to explore their bodies have not discovered where they like to be touched.



She said during an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ “You should be able to communicate with your man and let him know where your pleasure points are. If you don’t know it, just tell him. Even before meeting, you two should be able to talk about it.”



“Tell your partner on phone how and where you love to be touched. If it’s your nipples, tell him if you want it licked or sucked. Even if you don’t have that conversation before the intimacy, you should be communicating during the act. If he touches a part that you like, tell him and if it’s the other way round, you should tell him too”, she counselled.



The sex coach also urged men to be mindful of the body language of the lady during foreplay so that he can also figure out other places that she loves to be touched and with that guide, give her a good time.