Don’t be shy about being a single mum – Sister Deborah

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian musician Sister Derby has advised single mothers not to be shy of their status.



“Women who are single mothers should be proud they are single mothers and not be shy about it anytime they are asked about their status,” she said.



According to her, it is not a bad thing to have a baby with a man who refuses to own up to his responsibilities.



“If there is something to be shy about, it should be the man who should be shy about fathering a child without being responsible,” she noted.



Sis Deborah, known privately as Vanessa Deborah, gave this advice on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM on April 7, 2022.



She also called on commercial sex workers not to be shy of their trade but stand up for what they do because it is part of their livelihood.