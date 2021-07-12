Don’t be fooled; slimming tea, waist trainers don’t give snatched body – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Monday, 12 July 2021

•Yvonne Nelson has revealed that slimming pills don't work



• She has indicated that waist trainers cannot guarantee a snatched body



• The actress advised that individuals who wish to lose weight resort to the gym





In a time where women who are scared to go under the knife have resorted to the use of slimming pills and waist trainers with the hope of losing weight, actress Yvonne Nelson has warned that these methods do not yield any results.



Currently, in Ghana, there are a host of personalities who have been advertising slimming products like pills and teas, which they claim are effective for persons who wish to lose weight and obtain a perfect body shape.



These influencers who carry their promotion on social media, post images of their body to suggest that the slimming pill/ tea or waist trainers worked magic on them.



Women are mostly the targets for manufactures and importers of such products.



A waist trainer which is mostly worn as an undergarment is believed to burn fat whiles you are on the go.



But, Yvonne Nelson has debunked this claim in her recent tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



She has advised women with the desire of shedding off some weight to rather go to the gym or undergo surgery.



She wrote: “Before we go to church, lemme say this…baby gyal, no slimming tea/ waist trainer is gonna give you no TAPOLI/snatched body, stop letting these companies/influencers fool you. Two people, a doctor or your mum and one place, the gym can give you that body.”





