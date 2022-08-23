'Don't be fooled' - What Stonebwoy said about his relationship with Kelvyn Boy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Stonebwoy in his recent interview with Andy Dosty declined to comment on his former signee, Kelvyn Boy, due to unresolved issues between them.



The two musicians were in the past best of buddies who collaborated on songs that made instant hits, however, their relationship went sour resulting in Kelvyn Boy existing Burniton Music Group in 2019.



Music lovers speculated that their feud had been resolved after a video emerged of Kelvyn Boy jamming to his former godfather's 2021 single 'Therapy'.



Singing along to the Stonebwoy's tune, he described it as a big jam and announced plans of making it his wedding song.



Despite Kelvyn's friendly gesture and promotion of the song, Stonebwoy, is convinced that he didn't have good intentions judging from his past experience with the Afrobeats singer.



"I came here to talk about 'Ashaiman To The World', the thing is that I don't want to talk about this matter and I've not been talking about it. People know where they climb from, they know how to descend. Don't let them fool you.



"Let me just wrap it up again, people know where they climb from, they know how to drop. Don't let the in-between fool you. I am done...that is all I can say so let the wise be wise but in the process, be careful, don't be fooled," he said in relation to Kelvny Boy singing to his song.



