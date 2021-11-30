Don’t be deceived, music can be done full time – D-Black

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are stages in music, says D-Black



D-Black opens up on his music career



D-Black discloses why he randomly gives



Popular Ghanaian singer and music producer, D-Black has asked his colleagues to desist from asserting that music cannot be done full time.



He is of the view that music, just like every other profession can be taken as a full-time occupation.



In an interview on TV3’s Showbiz 360, D-Black said the perception that musicians must engage in other forms of business to survive is a thing of the past.



“I want to say that music, just like every other job, done can be as a full-time job and you can make it work if you want to. What I have realised is that there are stages in the business, depending on where you get to, you need to know what to do," he stated.



“For example, if from the beginning you had a single room and things get better, it is automatic that your taste will change because you are no more earning what you used to when you started, responsibilities get many and that is where you need to pause and make good decisions. It is at this point that whatever decision you take or how you go about things will affect certain aspects of your life,” he added.



The Enjoyment Minister Singer also disclosed his works as a philanthropist;



“I just love to give, I love to be kind to people because I believe it is not everyone that is fortunate to have the kind of life we have and since they are part of the stakeholders who make us by supporting our craft, it is just right that we give back to them in our own little way.”