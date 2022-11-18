'Don’t be carried away by fame, be yourself' -Diana Hamilton urges colleagues

Entertainment of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Popular Ghanaian Gospel songwriter, singer, and performer, Diana Antwi Hamilton has advised people who have gotten the opportunity to be in the limelight, especially the young ones to try as much as possible to be themselves and never be carried away by fame.



Speaking with Atinka FM’s Roman Fada on how she handles fame, the multiple award-winning Gospel artiste said one thing that has helped her since the beginning of her career is the conscious effort to be herself.



Many people around the world struggle to deal with fame, and some end up in the wrong places doing strange things to catch up or maintain their social status, but the multi-award-winning singer believes that being oneself and avoiding unnecessary pressure is the best way.



According to her, the said strategy has helped her as she grows from grace to grace. Arguably, she is one of the best biggest, most respectable, and highly marketable brands in Ghana and even across the African continent.



Diana Antwi Hamilton has received numerous honors. At the 3 Music Women’s brunch, she was named the 2021 Most Streamed Female Act of the Year. The 3Music Women’s Brunch named her one of the Top 30 Most Influential Women in Music in March 2021. At the 2021 Ghana Music Awards, she was named Artist of the Year and Gospel Artist of the Year.