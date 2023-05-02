'Don’t be bullied into dating broke men' - Women told

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Popular music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, aka TG Omori, has cautioned ladies to be wary of 'broke' men.



According to him, ladies should not allow themselves to be bullied into getting into relationships with broke men.



Omori added that the choice of choosing a partner is a personal decision, and as such, ladies should make that choice based on their plans.



He made this known via a tweet on Sunday.



“Your choice of partner is a personal decision don’t let them bully you into dating a broke person in the name of gold-digging. Look your life well and plan your aesthetics,” his tweet read.



Omori was reacting to the “gold-digging” slurs against materialistic women on social media by Internet trolls.



